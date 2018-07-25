Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.90

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bassett Furniture Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 376.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

