Barnwell Industries (BRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of BRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. 11,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,761. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

