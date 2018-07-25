Barnwell Industries (BRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of BRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. 11,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,761. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

