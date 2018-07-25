Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.49% of Barnes Group worth $77,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 234.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $284,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group traded down $0.45, hitting $61.14, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 4,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,800. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

