Barnes Group Inc. (B) Position Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.