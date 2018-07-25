Barclays PLC (BCS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCS. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BCS opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 13.05%.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,821,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,960,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,011,000 after buying an additional 719,751 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $34,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $22,337,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 27.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,198,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 257,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

