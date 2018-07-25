Banner (BANR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of Banner traded down $0.42, reaching $61.60, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 163,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,535. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Banner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 511 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

