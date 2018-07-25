Bank of The West Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $262,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 594,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

