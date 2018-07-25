Bank of The West Has $35.74 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Bank of The West grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF opened at $50.98 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1059 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

