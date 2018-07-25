Bank of Montreal Can Sells 278,084 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $112.74 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,998.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

