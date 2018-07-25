Bank of Montreal Can Invests $24.03 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 408,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $66.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.