Bank of Montreal Can Buys 92,655 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 96,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Raymond James opened at $96.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.