Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,572,000 after buying an additional 5,720,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,233,000 after buying an additional 452,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,813,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,403,412 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,093,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,477,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.