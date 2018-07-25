Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Afam Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5,879.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

