Bank Hapoalim BM Has $967,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 992,783 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 243,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,518,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF opened at $118.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.1561 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

