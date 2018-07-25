Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 2,860 Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

