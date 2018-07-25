Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De opened at $8.09 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several research firms have commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

