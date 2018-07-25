Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $747.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.71 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Banco Santander-Chile opened at $32.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $35.09.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
