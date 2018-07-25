Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.91. Banco Santander Brasil shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 53160 shares trading hands.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 437,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 462.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 81.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter worth $24,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

