Banco de Chile (BCH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

News coverage about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco de Chile earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9415618857555 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $79.60 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Banco de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

