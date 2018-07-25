Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.00. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 583106 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

