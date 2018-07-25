Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $632,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after buying an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $79,372,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,331.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 672,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 662,300 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,004,014,000 after buying an additional 546,687 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 80,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 482,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 481,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shares of Nike opened at $75.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,130 shares of company stock valued at $44,683,449. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.