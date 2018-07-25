Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys New Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners opened at $31.46 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.41 million. research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 111.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Antero Midstream Partners Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

