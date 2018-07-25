Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires New Position in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,302,000 after purchasing an additional 735,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 418,291 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.67 and a beta of 2.22. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

