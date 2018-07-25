Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Badger Daylighting traded up C$0.17, reaching C$30.17, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 49,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,051. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). Badger Daylighting had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of C$120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Paul James Vanderberg acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,070.00. Also, insider Wade Mark Wilson acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.20 per share, with a total value of C$27,180.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,188 shares of company stock valued at $337,192.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.