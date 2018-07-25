Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (SIX2) a €112.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Commerzbank set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €107.60 ($126.59) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.22 ($55.55) and a 12-month high of €92.45 ($108.76).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

