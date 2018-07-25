B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wood & Company began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

STWD opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $260.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

