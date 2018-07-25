B. Riley Comments on Viacom, Inc. Class B’s Q1 2019 Earnings (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Viacom, Inc. Class B opened at $27.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.