Avery Dennison (AVY) Shares Up 11.1% After Strong Earnings

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $114.37. 1,812,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 699,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.

The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after acquiring an additional 771,818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 560.4% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 162,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 856,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $13,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

