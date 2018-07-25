Avangrid (AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY18 guidance to $2.22-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Avangrid opened at $50.09 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

