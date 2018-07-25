Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. ValuEngine cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital cut Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Autoweb news, insider Jared Robert Rowe purchased 60,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan purchased 54,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $199,728.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,545 shares of company stock valued at $552,415 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoweb during the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.84 on Friday. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

