Autonio (NIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,452.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $36,452.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00418123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00158492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024330 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,952,138 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.