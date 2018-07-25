Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (APR)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

APR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.95. 4,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$11.31 million for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

