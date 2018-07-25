Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $102.71 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,158. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

