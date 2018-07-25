Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.60 and a beta of 1.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.