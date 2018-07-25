Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 696,776 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 29th total of 657,426 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of Auryn Resources opened at $1.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auryn Resources stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Auryn Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.31% of Auryn Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

