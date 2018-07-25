Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $14,887.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042135 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00320341 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003667 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001386 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

