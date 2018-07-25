Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.80 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,193.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 319,639 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.