Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.86). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOLD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.17. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $774,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,809,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at $775,140.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after buying an additional 601,906 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,478,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,308,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 524.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 459,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

