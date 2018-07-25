Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Issues Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation traded down $0.15, reaching $50.10, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.17. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

