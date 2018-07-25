AT&T (T) PT Set at $33.00 by Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of AT&T opened at $31.68 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. AT&T has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 105,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

