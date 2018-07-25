Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. purchased 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.