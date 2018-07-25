Atria Investments LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MINI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $6,304,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mobile Mini by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 515.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,760.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

