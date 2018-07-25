Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Kansas City Southern opened at $110.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 36.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,811.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

