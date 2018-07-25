Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,757 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 752,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois opened at $18.41 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

