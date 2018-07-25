ATN International (ATNI) vs. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Head to Head Comparison

ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) and Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock 0 0 3 0 3.00

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock is more favorable than ATN International.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 4.17% 2.91% 1.98% Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock -10.21% -147.98% -10.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $481.19 million 1.79 $31.48 million $2.18 24.78 Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock $150.53 million 2.05 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -3.61

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATN International beats Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. It also provides wireless devices and accessories, including smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and owns and operates terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. It offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock

Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security. The company serves associations, governments, contact centers, and healthcare and legal industries. Fusion Connect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

