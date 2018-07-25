Atento (ATTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.85

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price objective on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atento in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.67 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. analysts expect that Atento SA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

