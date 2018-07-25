At Home Group Inc (HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley upgraded At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,239 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $502,155.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Davisson sold 37,542 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,329,362.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,899,022 shares of company stock valued at $335,580,318. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in At Home Group by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,323. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

