Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,241 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verisign by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verisign by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Verisign opened at $148.43 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

