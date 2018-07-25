Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,876 Clorox Co (CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.72 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Shares of CLX opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

