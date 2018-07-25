ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.95. ASML reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “$215.26” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.97. 2,269,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML has a 12-month low of $148.95 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

